Bureau Valley Schools Foundation to host March 15 drawdown

The Bureau Valley Schools Foundation has awarded more than $27,500 in grants to teachers throughout the district for the 2024-25 school year.

Each year Bureau Valley classroom teachers are given the opportunity to apply for a classroom grant for classroom supplies, materials, curriculum, training and equipment to improve the education of all students in the district. Since 1996 the Foundation has awarded more than $426,000 in classroom grants.

The BV Foundation strives to fund a variety of departments and programs throughout the district. Grants were awarded to elementary, junior high and high school classrooms.

Some of the grants that were awarded include:

Sand and water table and sand activity kits for phonics

Smartboards, iPads, microphones and headphones

Interactive Art Wall

Science Night laser show

Magnetic Dry Erase boards

460 books for One School One Book program for the entire district

Scientific calculators and storage containers

Blaze Pods for PE

Circa 21 trip for after school program

Set of biographies for library and elementary dictionaries

Drum major camp for band student

LabQuest hand-held data devices

Rotary Cutter sets

Five sets of pots, pans and air fryers

Podium and storage for weight room

Other furniture and technology throughout the district

In addition to classroom grants the BV Foundation offers partial tuition reimbursement to students who successfully complete advanced placement and dual credit courses at the high school; as well as two $2,000 scholarships to graduating seniors attending a four year, trade school or community college.

The BV Foundation’s main fundraiser each year is the annual drawdown. All profits from the drawdown go to the classroom grants.

This year’s drawdown will be Saturday, March 15, at the Cider Mill/100 Acres Orchard, 14180 1800 East St., Princeton. Tickets for the drawdown are $50, which includes dinner for two and one chance to win $750 and other monetary prizes. The drawdown will include live and silent auctions and a mini-grant board that gives the buyer a chance to purchase supplies directly for classrooms as requested by teachers. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The drawdown begins at 7 p.m.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets or making donations of money or auction items for the drawdown contact margaret_devenney@yahoo.com or bvfoundation@bureauvalley.net. For questions or more information call or text 815-866-1146. Visit the Bureau Valley Foundation Facebook Page for more information. Donations or tickets may also be purchased online.