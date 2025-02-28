February 28, 2025
NewsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

BCR headlines out of the past

By Kevin Hieronymus
BCR headlines from Feb. 25, 1995

BCR headlines from Feb. 25, 1995

Here’s a look at BCR headlines from the week of Feb. 28:

5 years ago

Fieldcrest beats Princeton 78-65 for the Class 2A boys regional title at Chillicothe on Feb. 28, 2020

10 years ago

Bureau Valley beats Princeton 70-50 for the Class 2A boys regional title at Fulton, Feb. 27, 2015

20 years ago

Bureau Valley beats Hall 58-54 for the Class A boys regional title at Mendota, Putnam County beats Princeton 77-73 for the Class A boys regional title at Henry, 2005

25 years ago

Bureau Valley beats Mendota 80-43 for the Class A boys regional title at Somonauk, St. Bede beats Hall 62-49 for the Class A boys regional title at Hall, 2000

30 years ago

Junior Mirza Salkic scores 31 points with 18 rebounds to lead Princeton over host Henry 75-67 for Class A boys regional title, Feb. 24, 1995. It was a record fourth straight regional title for the Tigers.

Western/Wyanet beats Tiskilwa 55-53 for a Class A boys regional title, Feb. 24, 1995.

50 years ago

In Class A finals, Western edges St. Bede 54-53 in overtime and Amboy beats La Moille 64-53, 1975

Have a Question about this article?