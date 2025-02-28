BCR headlines out of the past

Here’s a look at BCR headlines from the week of Feb. 28:

5 years ago

Fieldcrest beats Princeton 78-65 for the Class 2A boys regional title at Chillicothe on Feb. 28, 2020

10 years ago

Bureau Valley beats Princeton 70-50 for the Class 2A boys regional title at Fulton, Feb. 27, 2015

20 years ago

Bureau Valley beats Hall 58-54 for the Class A boys regional title at Mendota, Putnam County beats Princeton 77-73 for the Class A boys regional title at Henry, 2005

25 years ago

Bureau Valley beats Mendota 80-43 for the Class A boys regional title at Somonauk, St. Bede beats Hall 62-49 for the Class A boys regional title at Hall, 2000

30 years ago

Junior Mirza Salkic scores 31 points with 18 rebounds to lead Princeton over host Henry 75-67 for Class A boys regional title, Feb. 24, 1995. It was a record fourth straight regional title for the Tigers.

Western/Wyanet beats Tiskilwa 55-53 for a Class A boys regional title, Feb. 24, 1995.

50 years ago

In Class A finals, Western edges St. Bede 54-53 in overtime and Amboy beats La Moille 64-53, 1975