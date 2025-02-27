Reading Fire Department to host 32nd annual Firefest

The Reading Fire Department in South Streator is hosting its 32nd annual Firefest from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 1, at The Oakley Avenue Klub, 806 Oakley Ave., Streator. (Derek Barichello)

Tickets are available for $10 from any Reading firefighter, or at Reading Township Hall, Harcar’s Meat Market, 12th Street Tap and at the door the night of the event.

Each ticket enters the buyer for a drawing to win a $500 grand prize. Ticket includes food, beer and a chance at the grand prize.

Live Music from Old Country will be performed at 8 to 11 p.m. There also will be raffle items. Guests must be 21 to enter.

Proceeds will be used to purchase new fire equipment.