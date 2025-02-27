February 26, 2025
NewsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

Reading Fire Department to host 32nd annual Firefest

Proceeds to buy fire equipment

By Derek Barichello
Reading Township Volunteer Fire Department

The Reading Fire Department in South Streator is hosting its 32nd annual Firefest from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 1, at The Oakley Avenue Klub, 806 Oakley Ave., Streator. (Derek Barichello)

The Reading Fire Department in South Streator is hosting its 32nd annual Firefest from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 1, at The Oakley Avenue Klub, 806 Oakley Ave., Streator.

Tickets are available for $10 from any Reading firefighter, or at Reading Township Hall, Harcar’s Meat Market, 12th Street Tap and at the door the night of the event.

Each ticket enters the buyer for a drawing to win a $500 grand prize. Ticket includes food, beer and a chance at the grand prize.

Live Music from Old Country will be performed at 8 to 11 p.m. There also will be raffle items. Guests must be 21 to enter.

Proceeds will be used to purchase new fire equipment.

Have a Question about this article?