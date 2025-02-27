Learn diabetes prevention, management skills at Mendota workshop

Learn diabetes prevention and management skills from University of Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness educator Susan Glassman, MS Ed, CHES and OSF HealthCare clinical dietitian Jennifer Scully, RD LDN CDCES.

The meeting will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 13, in Conference Room C at OSF St. Paul Medical Center, 1401 E. 12th St., Mendota. The meeting is expected to run longer than usual.

Meet with peers and share practical tips and advice with others who are living with diabetes.

This month’s theme is “recipe swaps for healthier cooking.”

Register at go.illinois.edu/diabetessupport or call 815-224-0894.

If you need reasonable accommodation to participate or more information, call Glassman at 815-224-0894.