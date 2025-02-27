Hall, Princeton girls earn all-Three Rivers East All-Conference honors

Princeton finished as co-champions in the Three Rivers East and placed four girls on the 2024-25 all-conference girls basketball team along with Hall.

Juniors Keighley Davis and Camryn Driscoll of Princeton were named unanimously along with Hall senior Ella Sterling, Kewanee sophomore Damaris Diaz and Newman freshman Gisselle Martin.

Hall junior Charlie Pellegrini and Kewanee senior Mya Deering rounded out the first team.

Princeton senior Paige Jesse was named second-team all-conference along with Erie-Prophetstown junior Aubrey Huisman, Kewanee senior Tejhiana Amos, Mendota senior Ava Eddy and Newman sophomores Elaina Allen and Brooklyn Smith.

Hall senior Kennedy Wozniak and sophomore Caroline Morris and Princeton freshman Payton Brandt received honorable mention all-conference along with Kewanee sophomore Bailey VanWinkle.

Princeton and Kewanee each finished 8-2 to share the Three Rivers East title. Newman was third at 7-3, Hall (5-5) fourth, E-P (2-8) fifth and Mendota (0-10) sixth.