Art show, composting session among the March activities at Starved Rock

The Starved Rock Art Show award ceremony and artist reception will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 1, at the Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center. Norway's Carrie Woeltje was a winner at the 2024 show with her marker drawing of a giant swallowtail butterfly. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

This event will honor the creativity of the artists who participated in this year’s annual Starved Rock Art Show. Attendees can enjoy refreshments, and the award winners will be revealed.

All artists who submitted their work are invited to join the reception and ceremony along with their friends and family.

Nature’s Make and Take Series: Simple Composting on March 2

Join Master Gardener Natalie Martin from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 2, for a workshop on how to create a simple countertop compost bin for your home.

Small changes help our planet bit by bit. Participants will take home a coffee can compost bin.

All state park programs are free, but donations to the Starved Rock Foundation on-site are more than welcome.