St. Bede Academy to host annual giving day on March 21

St. Bede Academy seniors Bailey Engels and Greyson Marincic show the St. Bede totes that will be given to anyone who donates $50 or more on March 21, 2025, which is St. Benedict’s Annual Day of Giving. (Photo provided Goldie Rapp)

St. Bede Academy will celebrate its annual Giving Day campaign on March 21, in honor of St. Benedict.

St. Benedict’s Day is a special opportunity for the St. Bede community to come together, give back and make a lasting impact on current and future Bruins. This day pays tribute to St. Benedict, the founder of the Benedictine rule, whose tradition continues to guide St. Bede’s monastic community today.

All funds raised during the 24-hour campaign will support the St. Bede Annual Fund, which enhances STEM and teaching resources, provides tuition assistance, funds athletic and fine arts programs, supports the mission of the Benedictine monks and more. This year, St. Bede aims to raise $225,000 from 450 donors in just one day.

Donors who contribute $50 or more will receive a St. Bede tote bag. Donations can be made online at www.st-bede.com/give-now or Venmo @StBede-Academy.

St. Bede Academy is a Catholic, Benedictine college-preparatory school for ninth through 12th grades, located in Peru. The academy serves about 270 students each year, fostering academic excellence and Benedictine values.

For more information, visit www.st-bede.com.