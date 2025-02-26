Princeton, Mendota to meet in tonight’s regional semifinals

Princeton's Asa Gartin drives to the basket against Mendota at Prouty Gym. The longtime rivals meet in tonight's regional semifinals at Princeton at 7:30 p.m. (Kevin Hieronymus)

The Princeton Tigers and Mendota Trojans have met twice this season, splitting their Three Rivers East contests.

Their third meeting will be for keeps.

The longtime rivals will square off in tonight’s second semifinal contest of the Class 2A Princeton Regional at Prouty Gym at 7:30 p.m. The Tigers (18-12) are the No. 4 seed; the Trojans (22-8) are No. 5.

Mendota (9-1) edged the Tigers (8-2) for first place atop the TRAC East. Princeton is riding a nine-game winning streak, seeking its fourth straight regional championship.

In their first meeting of the season on Dec. 20 at Prouty Gym, the Trojans met the Tigers without injured Princeton all-stater Noah LaPorte, winning 60-52. With LaPorte back in the lineup, the Tigers toppled the Trojans 62-38 on Feb. 7.

Mendota beat No. 12 Aurora Central Catholic 50-29 on Monday.

The first semifinal of the night matches No. 1 Seneca (25-6) vs. No. 7 Sandwich (20-11) at 6 p.m. Sandwich knocked out No. 9 Hall 59-53 in Monday’s quarterfinals.

At Bureau Valley: The No. 6 Storm (21-11) welcome No. 3 Riverdale (20-9 to the Storm Cellar for a Class 2A regional semifinal. Tip off is 7:30 p.m.

The Storm opened with a 60-26 win over No. 11 Morrison on Monday.

The first semifinal of the night matches No. 2 Rock Falls (21-8) vs. No. 8 Oregon (17-14). The Hawks beat E-P 51-42 in Monday’s quarterfinals.

At Amboy: No. 7 St. Bede (14-18) will face No. 3 Forreston (20-12) in a Class 1A regional semifinal at Amboy. Tip off is 7:30 p.m.

On Monday, the Bruins beat No. 12 Ashton-Franklin Center 64-47 while the Cardinals downed No. 14 LaMoille 68-35.

In the first semifinal, No. 2 Annawan (22-16) and the No. 9 host Clippers (13-17) will meet at 6 p.m. Amboy beat Hiawatha 64-50 while the Braves dispatched DePue 60-22.