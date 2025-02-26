Morton uses 13-0 run to start the 4th in 3A sectional semifinal win over Ottawa

OTTAWA — Through three quarters, 15 lead changes and 10 ties, and neither team able to hold more than a six-point lead, the Ottawa and Morton girls basketball teams were deadlocked heading to the fourth quarter of Tuesday Class 3A Ottawa Sectional semifinal at Kingman Gymnasium.

From there the Potters (25-6) scored the opening 13 points of the fourth quarter and eventually ended the Pirates (23-8) season with a 59-46 triumph.

The loss snapped Ottawa’s nine-game win streak and was only the second defeat in 18 games at home. Morton advances to play Washington, a 55-47 winner over Galesburg in the night’s opening game, for a fourth time this season in Thursday’s 6 p.m. title contest.

“We came in prepared in every possible way,” Ottawa coach Brent Moore said. “These girls earned this opportunity, hosting a sectional game on your home floor, with a very difficult regional championship win in overtime.

“This was a heckuva ball game through three quarters and then we just ran out of gas. We had heavy legs, missed a couple shots, let them get by us a couple times early in the fourth and just couldn’t get back on track.

“I couldn’t be prouder of what this group has accomplished this year and what the seniors have accomplished in their careers here. It’s been special and I’m said it had to end, but we went down with a fight.”

Ottawa led 14-11 after the opening quarter as senior Marlie Orlandi (four rebounds) netted seven of her team-high 12 points.

“It hasn’t really hit me yet that this was it,” Orlandi said. “My life is going to be so different now without basketball. My time here playing basketball at Ottawa has been so great and I’m really going to miss it.”

Ottawa senior Hailey Larsen (Brian Hoxsey)

Senior Hailey Larsen (seven points, seven rebounds) made a great pass to classmate Skylar Dorsey (nine points) for a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the first half to tie the game at 28-all.

“This hurts,” Larsen said. “I’m not playing softball this spring, so this was my last high school game. It’s over, but I have so many great memories. I’m proud of this team and what it accomplished.”

Ella Schmitz

In the third, senior Ella Schmitz (nine points, three rebounds, two steals) drive sent the game to the final frame knotted at 37.

“I can’t believe it’s over,” Schmitz said. “I’m not mad about losing, we played hard to the end and I’m happy we won a regional, but I’m sad that this was my last game. It’s tough, but I’m so glad that we were able to help the program take another step forward and now it’s the younger girls’ turn to take another step forward next season.”

Morton began the final eight minutes with a layup from Paige Selke (14 points, seven rebounds), then Abby Van Meenan turned a steal into a score seconds later. Then four points by Selke and 12 of 14 free throws by Ellie Van Meenan (19 points, five rebounds) in the final two minutes kept Ottawa out of reach.

Mary Stisser added five points, four rebounds and five assists for the Pirates, while Ashlynn Ganiere had four points, three rebounds and two assists.

“I felt like our kids had a shift in mindset going into the fourth quarter and decided to really play,” Morton coach Bob Becker said. “We turned the ball over way too much tonight, but I also felt like we wore Ottawa down a little bit with our depth.

“We were able to get to the basket just a little bit easier in the fourth and maybe that was because of some tired legs on their part. Then Ellie did a great job of knocking down free throws to help extend the lead.”