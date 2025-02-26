February 26, 2025
La Salle County grand jury: February 26, 2025

By Derek Barichello
gavel

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

  • Alan Garcia, 21, La Salle, burglary.
  • Karon D. Johnson, 25, Streator, aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
  • Jordan Kozak, 22, Streator, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Santos A. Gregio-Santiago, 30, Ottawa, retail theft.
  • Lesley A. Britt, 46, Streator, retail theft.
  • Robert O. Streadwick, 44, homeless, retail theft.
  • Darin L. Bracken, 45, Manhattan, theft.
  • Justin B. Holofchak, 29, Streator, retail theft.
  • Cecil McAdams, 59, Ottawa, aggravated DUI.
  • Danial J. Pierce, 34, Crest Hill, aggravated DUI.
