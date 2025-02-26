La Salle County Farm Bureau moves forward with property subdivision for sale

The larger building at the La Salle County Farm Bureau property, located off Route 23, is now vacant and up for sale as part of a proposed subdivision. (Bill Freskos)

The Ottawa Plan Commission recommended approval for the preliminary and final plat of a minor subdivision at the La Salle County Farm Bureau property, located off Route 23 in Ottawa.

David Isermann, president of the La Salle County Farm Bureau, presented the proposal to the commission, explaining that the agency is looking to subdivide the property, selling one of the two buildings while retaining the remaining land.

Isermann said the Farm Bureau uses the smaller building as its office, while the larger building, previously occupied by multiple tenants, is now vacant and for sale.

He said the subdivision would separate the larger building from the rest of the property, which will remain under Farm Bureau ownership.

He also emphasized the property has frontage and access from Route 23, allowing the split to proceed without the need for any variances.

Although the property is within city limits, it lacks water and sewer services. Isermann told commissioners the absence of utilities has limited development but added that future infrastructure improvements could make the property more appealing to buyers

Isermann said he’s under a confidentiality agreement and couldn’t share details about the property’s plans or any interested buyers.

The commission approved the proposal and it will now be presented to the Ottawa City Council for final approval during their next meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 4, at Ottawa City Hall.