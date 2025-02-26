Final plat for Amazon’s new delivery facility in Ottawa receives recommendation

An aerial view of the Amazon Last-Mile Delivery Facility on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 at the Industrial Park in Ottawa. The 50,800-square-foot warehouse will be an addition to Amazon's regional logistics network, helping streamline package delivery to residents and businesses across the region. (Scott Anderson)

Amazon’s new last-mile delivery facility at the Industrial Park in Ottawa is one step closer to completion as construction moves forward and the Ottawa Plan Commission recommended approval for the final plat.

Kyle Schott, a representative from Ryan Companies, the project’s lead developer for Amazon, presented a proposal to consolidate five parcels of land into one at Ottawa’s Industrial Park during Monday’s plan commission meeting.

Schott said that the consolidation would simplify the tax process by reducing the property to a single tax bill.

While the building will primarily occupy just two of the five parcels, Schott said one lot would remain undeveloped for the time being until Amazon decides differently.

Construction on the 50,800-square-foot delivery facility began in October of last year, with the goal of enhancing delivery speed and efficiency throughout the region.

No further changes or improvements to the original plan are anticipated, and the completion date for the facility remains uncertain.

Commissioners raised no objections after the discussion, and the motion to recommend approval for the final plat was passed.

The proposal will now move forward to the Ottawa City Council for their next meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 4, at Ottawa City Hall.