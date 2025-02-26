BCR sectional girls basketball update, Feb. 26

Class 1A Hinckley-Big Rock Sectional
Tuesday, Feb. 25
(2) Elgin St. Edward 46, (4) Yorkville Christian 20-8
(2) Amboy-Ohio 54, (1) Chicago Morgan Park Academy 26
Thursday, Feb. 27
Title - (2) Elgin St. Edward (24-8) vs. (2) Amboy-Ohio (26-7), 6 p.m.
Next: Winner advances to Elgin Harvest Academy Supersectional to face the Chicago Orr Sectional winner at 6 p.m., Monday, March 3.
Class 1A Midland Sectional
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Game 1 - (1) Cissna Park 42, (8) Flanagan-Cornell 30
Game 2 - (1) Roanoke-Benson 50, (2) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 29
Thursday, Feb. 27
Title - (1) Cissna Park (28-5) vs. (1) Roanoke-Benson (28-5), 6 p.m.
Next: Winner advances to the Farmer City Supersectional to face the Arcola Sectional winner at 6 p.m., Monday, March 3.
Class 1A Monmouth United Sectional
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Game 1 - (1) Abingdon-Avon 61, (2) Havana 54
Game 2 - (2) Wethersfield 37, (1) Illini Bluffs 29
Thursday, Feb. 27
Title - (1) Abingdon-Avon (29-4) vs. (2) Wethersfield (27-5), 6 p.m.
Next: Winner advances to the Brimfield Supersectional to face the Sterling Newman Sectional winner at 6 p.m., Monday, March 3.
Class 2A Herscher Sectional
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Game 1 - (2) Watseka 50, (7) Braidwood Reed-Custer 24
Game 2 - (1) Kankakee Bishop McNamara 51, (2) Seneca 30
Thursday, Feb. 27
Title - (2) Watseka (28-4) vs. (1) Kankakee Bishop McNamara (26-7), 6 p.m.
Next: Winner advances to the Tolono Unity Supersectional to face the Paris Sectional winner at 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 3.
Class 2A Rock Falls Sectional
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Game 1 - (1) Stillman Valley 57, (2) Riverdale 32
Game 2 - (2) Byron 58, (1) Rock Island Alleman 43
Thursday, Feb. 27
Title - (1) Stillman Valley (31-1) vs. (2) Byron (32-2), 6 p.m.
Next: Winner advances to the Bureau Valley Supersectional to face the Mackinaw Sectional winner at 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 3.
Class 3A Rockford Boylan Catholic Sectional
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Game 1 - (1) Sterling 62, (2) Crystal Lake Central 30
Game 2 - (2) Dixon 40, (1) Maple Park Kaneland 30
Thursday, Feb. 27
Title - (1) Sterling (29-5) vs. (2) Dixon (29-5), 6:30 p.m.
Next: Winner advances to the Rochelle Supersectional to face the Ottawa Sectional winner at 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 3.
Class 3A Ottawa Sectional
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Game 1 - (1) Washington 55, (2) Galesburg 47
Game 2 - (1) Morton 59, (2) Ottawa 48
Thursday, Feb. 27
Title - (1) Washington (32-1) vs. (1) Morton (25-6), 6:30 p.m.
Next: Winner advances to the Rochelle Supersectional to face the Rockford Boylan Sectional winner at 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 3.