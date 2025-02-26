BCR sectional girls basketball update, Feb. 26

Amboy’s Jillian Anderson puts up a shot against Morgan Park Academy Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in the Class 1A Sectional semifinal at Hinckley-Big Rock. (Alex T. Paschal)

Class 1A Hinckley-Big Rock Sectional

Tuesday, Feb. 25

(2) Elgin St. Edward 46, (4) Yorkville Christian 20-8

(2) Amboy-Ohio 54, (1) Chicago Morgan Park Academy 26

Thursday, Feb. 27

Title - (2) Elgin St. Edward (24-8) vs. (2) Amboy-Ohio (26-7), 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to Elgin Harvest Academy Supersectional to face the Chicago Orr Sectional winner at 6 p.m., Monday, March 3.

Class 1A Midland Sectional

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Game 1 - (1) Cissna Park 42, (8) Flanagan-Cornell 30

Game 2 - (1) Roanoke-Benson 50, (2) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 29

Thursday, Feb. 27

Title - (1) Cissna Park (28-5) vs. (1) Roanoke-Benson (28-5), 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Farmer City Supersectional to face the Arcola Sectional winner at 6 p.m., Monday, March 3.

Class 1A Monmouth United Sectional

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Game 1 - (1) Abingdon-Avon 61, (2) Havana 54

Game 2 - (2) Wethersfield 37, (1) Illini Bluffs 29

Thursday, Feb. 27

Title - (1) Abingdon-Avon (29-4) vs. (2) Wethersfield (27-5), 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Brimfield Supersectional to face the Sterling Newman Sectional winner at 6 p.m., Monday, March 3.

Class 2A Herscher Sectional

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Game 1 - (2) Watseka 50, (7) Braidwood Reed-Custer 24

Game 2 - (1) Kankakee Bishop McNamara 51, (2) Seneca 30

Thursday, Feb. 27

Title - (2) Watseka (28-4) vs. (1) Kankakee Bishop McNamara (26-7), 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Tolono Unity Supersectional to face the Paris Sectional winner at 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 3.

Class 2A Rock Falls Sectional

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Game 1 - (1) Stillman Valley 57, (2) Riverdale 32

Game 2 - (2) Byron 58, (1) Rock Island Alleman 43

Thursday, Feb. 27

Title - (1) Stillman Valley (31-1) vs. (2) Byron (32-2), 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Bureau Valley Supersectional to face the Mackinaw Sectional winner at 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 3.

Class 3A Rockford Boylan Catholic Sectional

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Game 1 - (1) Sterling 62, (2) Crystal Lake Central 30

Game 2 - (2) Dixon 40, (1) Maple Park Kaneland 30

Thursday, Feb. 27

Title - (1) Sterling (29-5) vs. (2) Dixon (29-5), 6:30 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Rochelle Supersectional to face the Ottawa Sectional winner at 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 3.

Class 3A Ottawa Sectional

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Game 1 - (1) Washington 55, (2) Galesburg 47

Game 2 - (1) Morton 59, (2) Ottawa 48

Thursday, Feb. 27

Title - (1) Washington (32-1) vs. (1) Morton (25-6), 6:30 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Rochelle Supersectional to face the Rockford Boylan Sectional winner at 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 3.