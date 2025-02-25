Ribbon-cutting ceremony in Ottawa celebrates Autism Center of Illinois

Representatives from the Autism Center of Illinois and Ottawa Chamber of Commerce pose for a photo during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, officially welcoming the center to Ottawa. (Photo Provided by Ottawa Chamber of Commerce)

The Autism Center of Illinois was celebrated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, marking its official opening in Ottawa.

The event was attended by local leaders and residents to welcome the Autism Center of Illinois to the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce.

The Autism Center of Illinois' work is crucial in providing much-needed services and creating a positive change for families navigating autism, according to a news release from the chamber.

The autism center provides resources, therapy and support for individuals and families affected by autism.

Its mission to create a more inclusive and supportive environment has already begun to make a meaningful impact on the community, according to the chamber.

For more information on Autism Center of Illinois, visit https://www.autism-center.com/.