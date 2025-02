A pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser for Bureau County Fair is scheduled 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, March 2, at the fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton. (Shaw Local File Photo)

A pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser for Bureau County Fair is scheduled 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, March 2, at the fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton.

Tickets are $10 per person and will be sold at the door. The public is invited to attend.