The Times Athlete of the Week: Marquette boys wrestling’s Alex Schaefer

Capturing 173 of 390 votes cast in a close online vote, Marquette Academy state qualifying boys wrestler Alex Schaefer is The Times Athlete of the Week.

Wrestling at 215 pounds, the Crusaders' sophomore fought to a runner-up finish at the Class 1A Oregon Sectional to earn a berth in the IHSA State Finals.

Also on the ballot last week were runner-up Marlie Orlandi (Ottawa girls basketball), Sammie Greisen (Seneca girls wrestling) and Logan Ruddy (Flanagan-Cornell boys basketball).

Weekly ballots are accessible early in the week via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty), with voting going through midday Wednesday.

Marquette's Alex Schaefer holds Sandwich's Devon Blanchard in the 215-pound weight class during the Class 1A St. Bede Regional. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Schaefer: Sometimes people call me Al, mostly coaches, or just Schaef.

How old were you when you started wrestling, and what got you into the sport?

Schaefer: My dad’s family wrestled and some of my mom’s side, but mostly I just got put into it at 4 years old along with my older brother. I was never really allowed to quit, but I think I truly fell in love with the sport my eighth-grade year when I started going to camps and doing more intense workouts.

The Marquette wrestling program has grown in the past couple years and found more and more success. What’s it been like to be a part of that rebirth?

Schaefer: I love the process we have shown and the amount of time/energy our coach has put into this. And I know the community around wrestling will grow even more in the next years, and I’m looking forward to it.

How did it feel when you realized you had qualified for the IHSA State Finals?

Schaefer: To be honest, it took me a while to finally realize I was gonna be sitting in Champaign. The feeling of accomplishment was overwhelming, yet so relieving to know that my work has almost paid off. But the next two years after this is going to really show the results.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

Schaefer: Sciences have always been my favorite, just realizing the biosphere of our planet and ecosystems around us.

If you could see any musical artist in concert anywhere in the world tomorrow night, all expenses paid, who would you choose and where would you see them?

Schaefer: Well, I would love to travel to Canada, and I would probably see Zach Bryan.

What movie would you say you’ve watched more than any other? About how many times?

Schaefer: Probably “Pixels,” easily over 50 times. I don’t really know why, but it never gets boring.

Only one can stay: pizza, tacos or wings?

Schaefer: Tacos.

What would you say is your best attribute/greatest strength as a wrestler?

Schaefer: I would say my mentality and the way I can carry myself through ups and downs.

You and the team just scored a big victory and are going out to dinner to celebrate. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?

Schaefer: Probably Taco Bell, getting the Crunchwrap.

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Schaefer: I’ve been in Boy Scouts since I was 6, and my passion is wildlife.

Do you have any plans for after high school? Do they involve sports?

Schaefer: I would love to proceed athletically to college as a wrestler along with majoring in Bio to become an environmental biologist.