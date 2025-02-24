Streator library to celebrate Harry Potter with themed activities

The Streator Public Library will be celebrating the world of Harry Potter the week of Feb. 24. (Bill Freskos)

The Streator Public Library will be celebrating the world of Harry Potter the week of Feb. 24.

The library at 130 S. Park St. will host a Harry Potter Scavenger Hunt the entire week. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

Additionally, the library will have a Harry Potter storytime 5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, for young children. There will be tales for young wizards and maybe even a game of Quidditch, according to the library.

Additionally there will be a potion making workshop from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. The event is open to the public.

For more information on library events, call 815-672-2729.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24: Arts and crafts, come to the library to create cute and fun projects to take home.

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24: Junk journaling, teens/adults. Want to start a new journal? Let the library show you how to make a fun and easy junk journal.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25: Little’s Art Time, children ages 3 to 9. Get creative with friends in the library. Learn how to draw or have fun with paint.

6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25: Black History Month trivia gave, public.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26: Game Time, ages 10 through teens. Video games, board games, puzzles and more.

5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26: Cooking Club, teens/adults. Bring your own favorite dessert to share and swap recipes.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26: Lets Talk: True Crime, teens/adults. Are you intrigued by true crimes? Love the thrill of solving the case? Then you’ll love this club! Join the library to chat about some of the craziest true crimes to happen.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27: Mother Goose Club, children. Let your toddlers learn basic social skills with the help of Mother Goose and her fun interactive nursery rhymes.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27: Lego Club, children.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27: Painting Academy, teens/adults. The library invites you to come out for a night full of colors.

5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28: Laser tag, all ages. Registration is required at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/

2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 1: Leprechaun Craft, children. It’s the first of March! That means pull out your good green clothes. Stop by at the library to make a leprechaun craft.