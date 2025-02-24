Reddick library in Ottawa to host talk on culinary herbs

As various herb plants begin to flourish in the early spring soil, join Ridge Fridge Grocer and Grange at the Reddick Public Library in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 27, for a discussion on culinary herbs. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

As various herb plants begin to flourish in the early spring soil, join Ridge Fridge Grocer and Grange at the Reddick Public Library in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 27, for a discussion on culinary herbs.

The program is scheduled 6 to 7 p.m. and geared toward adults.

In this class, patrons will discover how to identify and plant herb varieties, along with exploring how both fresh and dried herbs can enhance the unique flavors of your meals.

The library is located at 1010 Canal St. Go to https://www.reddicklibrary.org/ for more information.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24: Homeschool Art, all ages. Come to the library and meet up with other homeschoolers and learn about various artists and artistic styles. This event is for all ages.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, singalongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25: Silent Book Club, seventh through 12th grades. Introverts unite! Bring whatever book you are reading and enjoy some quiet time with others. There will be an opportunity to discuss your book if you so desire and there will be snacks.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26: Shake, Rattle, Read! 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26: Kid’s Book Club, kindergarten through second grade. At this month’s book club, the library will be discussing, “Of Thee I Sing,” by Barack Obama. The group also will do an activity that ties in with the story. Copies of the book will be available to check out in the children’s department.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 1: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a friendly environment from knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome to join in.

2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 1: Manga Clubs, seventh through 12th grades. Anime and Manga fans can get together to talk about their favorite mangas and the anime series they’ve inspired. Join the library to meet fellow fans! This month, they’re talking about YuYu Hakusho.