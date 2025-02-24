Princeton High School inducts 15 new National Honor Society members

The Princeton 2024-25 National Honor Society Induction Ceremony took place Feb. 11, 2025. Members and inductees are (front, from left) Grace Eggers, Nolan Kloepping, Samantha Woolley, Kamryn Patterson, Ellie Harp, Ian Morris, Cade Odell and Norah Schultz, (back from left) Luke Smith, Arthur Burden, Emilee Merkel, Arianne Tirao, Levi Boggs, Tessa Carlson, Camryn Driscoll, Casey Etheridge, Lydia Hardy, Makayla Hecht, Ryan Jagers, Braydyn Kruse, Sylvie Rutledge, Elin Workman and Dakara Rivera. (Photo provided by Tameran Polowy)

Princeton High School inducted 15 new members on Feb. 11 into the National Honors Society.

Four of these new members were from the senior class and 11 were from the junior class.

In order to be eligible for consideration, students must be in 11th or 12th grade, must have been in attendance at Princeton High School for one year and achieved a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25.

A five-member faculty council reviewed the students based on outstanding criteria in the areas of scholarship, service, leadership and character. Awarding the new members in the auditorium were Princeton High School’s Principal Andy Berlinski and NHS Advisor Tameran Polowy.

The formerly inducted Senior NHS members including Grace Eggers, Ellie Harp, Nolan Kloepping, Ian Morris, Cade Odell, Kamryn Patterson, Norah Schultz and Samantha Woolley conducted the traditional candle-lighting ceremony.

Following the ceremony, a time of celebration and fellowship was held in the cafeteria to honor the new members and their families.

Princeton High School announced the 2024-2025 senior National Honor Society inductees were Arthur Burden, Emilee Merkel, Luke Smith and Arianne Tirao

The 2024-25 junior inductees were Levi Boggs, Tessa Carlson, Camryn Driscoll, Casey Etheridge, Lydia Hardy, Makayla Hecht, Ryan Jagers, Braydyn Kruse, Dakara Rivera, Sylvie Rutledge and Elin Workman.