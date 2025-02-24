La Salle-Peru High School to perform ‘Mean Girls-High School Version’

The La Salle-Peru High School theatre department will present “Mean Girls-High School Version,” from Friday March 14, through Sunday, March 16, at the high school auditorium, 541 Chartres St., La Salle. (Shaw Local News Network)

The La Salle-Peru High School theatre department will present “Mean Girls-High School Version,” from Friday March 14, through Sunday, March 16, at the high school auditorium, 541 Chartres St., La Salle.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Go to https://lphs.seatyourself.biz to purchase tickets or buy them at the door. General admission tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children or seniors.

The musical follows Cady Heron, a teen who grew up on an African savanna but is ill prepared for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. To survive she takes on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady and her friends devise a “Revenge Party” to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Adapted from Tina Fey’s hit 2004 film, “Mean Girls” was nominated for a staggering 12 Tony Awards.