IVCC secures grant to acquire Truck Driver Training simulation lab equipment

The Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees authorized on Wednesday the purchase of two training simulators and software for the Truck Driver Training program.

The simulators help students learn shifting and backing skills before getting behind the wheel and give beginning and more experienced students practice in a variety of virtual weather and road conditions.

The simulators will be purchased at a cost of $291,600 from Virage Simulation, using a $300,000 grant the Truck Driver Training program was awarded from the Illinois Community College Board’s Taking Back the Trades program.

In her monthly report, President Tracy Morris reported:

The Eagles Peak Food Pantry continues to serve more students and more children with 536 visits between October and December 2024.

The Illinois Fabricator’s Association awarded a $6,000 grant to offset the cost of the summer teen career exploration camps.

In other action, the Board also: