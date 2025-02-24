IVCC secures grant to acquire Truck Driver Training simulation lab equipment

The Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees authorized on Wednesday the purchase of two training simulators and software for the Truck Driver Training program.
The simulators help students learn shifting and backing skills before getting behind the wheel and give beginning and more experienced students practice in a variety of virtual weather and road conditions.
The simulators will be purchased at a cost of $291,600 from Virage Simulation, using a $300,000 grant the Truck Driver Training program was awarded from the Illinois Community College Board’s Taking Back the Trades program.
In her monthly report, President Tracy Morris reported:
- The Eagles Peak Food Pantry continues to serve more students and more children with 536 visits between October and December 2024.
- The Illinois Fabricator’s Association awarded a $6,000 grant to offset the cost of the summer teen career exploration camps.
In other action, the Board also:
- Learned that a total of 162 Fall 2024 graduates earned 185 degrees and certificates.
- Learned that nominees for Illinois Community College Trustee Association awards include Board member Jane Goetz, Ray Hartstein Trustee Achievement Award; Walter Zukowski, Distinguished Alumnus Award; student trustee Emma Garretson, Gigi Campbell Student Trustee Excellence Scholarship, and alumnus Edgar Lucero Castillo, Pacesetter Award.
- Authorized the purchase of 48 desktop computers and 100 laptops for two classrooms, a Library Loaner pool and for the nursing department at a total cost of $186,200 as part of the college’s technology replacement cycle.
- Authorized a 4.3% increase amounting to $6 in tuition and fees effective in summer 2025, and changes to select course fees to reflect increased material and technology costs, new courses, or the expiration of grant funds that had covered some fees.
- Learned of the appointments of Keturah Haferkamp, English instructor; Lydia Huey, student services information specialist, and Laura Pleiss, library technical services specialist.