Contractors have advised Ottawa city officials that Green Street from Pearl Street to Canal Road will be closed to all traffic for a portion of the day, Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Weather permitting, the closure is schedule to begin at 9 a.m. for the installation of new poles near the box culvert. The use of portions for Green Street will be needed temporarily for the equipment being used during the project. The work is expected to be completed and Green Street to reopen by 3 p.m. on Wednesday.