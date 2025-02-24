Chief Senachwine DAR chapter to honor Good Citizens winners

The Chief Senachwine Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will host a reception to honor the DAR Good Citizens’ winners of Henry-Senachwine, Midland and Putnam County high schools at the chapter’s next meeting at 1:15 p.m. Friday, March 7, at Henry’s First Presbyterian Church’s meeting room. (Jayce Eustice)

The awardees have been selected by their peers and the faculty of their respective schools on the basis of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Family members and school faculty are also invited.

Following the recognition of the Good Citizens, the program will be presented by the “Freedom Paws” group of Chillicothe. Training dogs to assist veterans with PTSD and other difficulties, the group will demonstrate with a trained dog and its special abilities.

The business meeting of the chapter will follow the Good Citizens’ reception.