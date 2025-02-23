Streator quilter to participate in QuiltCon Quilt show

Local quilter, Gary Riss, has one of his quilts at the current QuiltCon Quilt Show. (Photo provided Pam Riss)

QuiltCon is a quilt show presented by the Modern Quilt Guild. This year’s show is in Phoenix, Arizona, from Feb. 20-23. Quilters from around the world enter and attend this annual event

This national show features modern quilt designs rather than traditional quilts.

It also includes international entries.

There were 2,269 quilt entries submitted. They were juried and 460 quilts were chosen to be displayed.

QuiltCon is a modern quilting event that is hosted by the Modern Quilt Guild. It is the largest of its kind in the world. Riss has been a member of the Bloomington Modern Quilt Guild since 2020 and attends meetings on a regular basis where speakers continue to challenge his design abilities.

He designed this quilt from an illusion photo found on the Internet. The challenge was to machine piece it together without any seams. It would have been easier if it had been larger and appliqued. It measures 20 inches square.

His quilt, titled “Illusion,” had previously won a Viewer’s Choice ribbon at the Peoria GEMS Quilt show In August 2024. Nancy Fessel long-armed the quilt.