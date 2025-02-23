Streator fire under investigation, considered suspicious after potential causes discovered

The Streator Police Department and Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating a suspicious fire Sunday morning on the 600 block of North Sterling Street. (Scott Anderson)

The Streator Police Department and Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating a suspicious fire Sunday morning on the 600 block of North Sterling Street.

All occupants in the home were able to escape the fire, according to the Streator Fire Department.

The fire was said to have occurred after two reports of shootings in Streator, including gunfire on that block Saturday, in which 17 bullet casings were found by police.

Streator firefighters arrived at about 1:20 a.m. and found fire in the rear of a two-story home. The fire was controlled in less than 5 minutes, the fire department said.

In the process of completely extinguishing the fire, firefighters found potential causes and called in the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office to help with the investigation. Streator firefighters assisted in the investigation.

There were no injuries reported as seven firefighters responded. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The home had minor fire damage on the exterior and the American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Along with Streator police and fire departments, Vermilion Valley Dispatch, Streator ambulance, Nicor and Illinois American Water assisted in the response.