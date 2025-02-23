Brave souls plunge into icy water to support the Special Olympics in Mendota

Two plungers flee the icy waters during the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics on February 22, 2025, at Lake Mendota. (Kyle Russell)

Doug Ostrum of Princeton ambled to the edge of Lake Mendota, where volunteers took his walker and then helped him walk into the frigid water.

How’s the water, Doug?

“Um...cold,” was all Ostrum could manage.

Ostrum was one of dozens of bathers who, well, took the plunge Saturday at the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge, an annual event to fund Special Olympics.

Katie Risley, director of development for Special Olympics Region A, said she was optimistic Saturday’s plunge would bring in $35,000.

“We’re so happy with this turnout,” she said. “We love to see people come out for Special Olympics and to have all this fun energy.”

Polar Plunge A chance to support the Special Olympics drew some hearty souls to Lake Mendota for a fundraiser polar plunge. (Tom Collins)

Meeting the goal seemed like a good bet, as St. Bede Abbey and Academy together raked in $10,000 in pledges. The Rev. Ronald Margherio, O.S.B. earned an award for highest individual donations (about $2,800) while St. Bede students won the team award with about $7,000.

Margeherio’s contribution was notable because he was among those not going in the water this year. A medical condition dictated that he skip the ice bath but his past contributions inspired friends to give generously.

Steve Wrobleski, superintendent of La Salle-Peru High School, is a repeat plunger who did immerse himself, which indeed was his advice to any first-timers: Just get in there.

“You go all in,” Wrobleski counseled. “Don’t think about. Run in there, get your head under and then get on out.”

Good advice because this year’s water temperatures were deemed to be colder than in years past.

Though Saturday’s temperatures peaked at a not-horrible 35 degrees under clear, sunny skies, the water temperature was dictated by an Arctic week that saw daytime highs well below freezing and overnight lows below zero.

Mendota firefighters used axes to carve a wading area out of an otherwise-frozen lake. Along the perimeter of the wading area were chunks of ice they’d removed and which looked as if they could have sunk the Titanic

Kevin Ewbank of Oglesby made up his mind he wasn’t going in even before gazing upon the frozen lake. He in fact wore a sweatshirt unabashedly announcing he was “too chicken to plunge.”

“I’ve taught hypothermia awareness for thirty-some years and I know better than go into cold water like this,” said Ewbank, a ranger for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “I appreciate everyone coming out to support Special Olympics but it’s not something I’ll do myself.”

But Ewbank emphasized it’s a worthwhile cause. His daughter Kelli is a special olympian (swimming, bowling, track and field) and he encouraged others to help defray the costs of holding competitive events.