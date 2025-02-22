U.S. Rep. Underwood visits La Salle to celebrate $500,000 in funding for new well

(From left) Deputy Clerk Brent Bader, Administrative Assistant Julie Gunia, Parks and Rec Director Lynda Kasik, Mayor Jeff Grove, U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville; Economic Development Director Curt Bedei, Finance Director John Duncan and Fire Chief Jerry Janick pose for a photo as the Congresswoman visits La Salle City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Derek Barichello)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, visited La Salle City Hall on Thursday to award funding and get an update on the city’s plans to construct a new high-producing water well outside of the flood plain and near its water treatment plant.

The $500,000 to the city was part of $13 million in Community Project Funding earmarked by Underwood for the 14th District and budgeted by Congress. Community Project Funding allows members of Congress to request direct funding for specific projects that benefit the communities they represent. CPF is separate from federal grants and from funding apportioned by formula.

The well will allow for accessibility during an emergency or flood, City Engineer Brian Brown said.

La Salle has five operating wells, all located near the Illinois River in a FEMA-established floodplain. The existing wells are not accessible during periods of flooding, which prevents necessary maintenance and water quality testing and poses major risks if one of the larger producing wells fails. This new well will draw water from a different source and diversify the water supply, strengthening and protecting residents’ access to safe and reliable water.

Underwood encouraged La Salle to notify her office if it had any issues with receiving the funds, given the federal cuts made by President Donald Trump’s administration.

“We want you to get all your money as appropriated by Congress,” Underwood said.