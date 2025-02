The next monthly history lecture at the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The next monthly history lecture at the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.

Mollie Perrot will present “The History of Scouting Programs for Youth; Boy Scouts, Campfire, Girl Scouts, Lone Scouts, and more,” with stories that span the globe.

The museum is located at 1100 Canal St. in Ottawa. The public is invited, and there will be light refreshments served. Visit early to see the new official BSA O-gauge train layout.