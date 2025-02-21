Third suspect apprehended in Streator drug ring

Another suspect has been apprehended in the Streator drug and theft ring.

Darryl D. Gullens Jr., 38, of Streator was taken Thursday night to La Salle County Jail. He is charged with four felonies led by calculated criminal drug conspiracy, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation.

Charges were filed in fall after police from multiple agencies conducted raids that yielded at least 200 grams of cocaine, eight firearms and an array of stolen goods.

To date, three men have been charged with calculated criminal drug conspiracy. Keith Gullens is awaiting trial, currently set for St. Patrick’s Day, on nine felonies. Darryl Gullens was expected to appear for a detention hearing Friday. Still at large is 39-year-old Robert L. Phillips of Streator.

A fourth man isn’t charged with calculated criminal drug conspiracy but nonetheless faces multiple felonies in connection with the drug-theft ring. David L. Miller, 35, of Peru is set for trial April 28.

La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro has said the web of interrelated crimes spans at least a year and involves at least a dozen suspects who have been or will be charged.

“A huge theft ring has been foiled,” Navarro said. “We’ll be able to return property to people and we’ve got a lot of charges against people who either were dealing drugs or taking property.

“We took a lot of bad people off the roads.”

Details of the scheme still are emerging, but the arrests stem from October when police, prosecutors and drug agents executed search warrants of multiple Streator residents.

Authorities say the raids yielded plenty of contraband but also yielded information that links the ringleaders to pre-arranged thefts, burglaries and drug deals across six counties. Police estimated the stolen goods alone were valued at more than $50,000.