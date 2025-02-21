Streator High School honors January, February students of the month

Streator High School students (from left, front)) Sarah Melvin, Klay Schaffner, Iris England and Catherine Nunez Back, (back) Palmer Phillis, Trenton Studnicki and Ryan Beck are pictured after they were honored Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, as February Students of the Month. Not pictured are Mason Dye, Harmonee Green and Juan Rodriguez. (Photo provided by Karie Hallowell)

Streator High School honored its students of the month for January and February 2025 during its regular school board meeting Tuesday.

The combined acknowledgement was because of inclement weather in January, during which the school observed an e-learning day.

The January students are:

Dylan Beins for the Career and Technical Ed Department (Auto/Welding)

Colin Byers for the English/World Language Department (English II-A)

Melanie Moreno for the English/World Language Department (German IV)

Peyton Higginbotham for the Fine Arts/Social Studies Department (Chorus)

Addison Dippell for Fine Arts/Social Studies Department (Civics)

Isaiah Mann for Guided Program for Success Department (GPS)

Cole Winterrowd for Health and Fitness/P.E./Driver’s Ed Department (PE/BSP)

Caitlyn Talty for Math Department (Geometry)

Jacob Wang for Science Department (Biology A)

Alejandra Duran for the Student Services Department (Earth Science)

February students of the month are:

Klay Schaffner for the Career and Technical Ed Department (Vet Science)

Catherine Nunez for the English/World Language Department (English II)

Palmer Phillis for the English/World Language Department (Spanish IV)

Sarah Melvin for the Fine Arts/ Social Studies Department (Ceramics)

Ryan Beck for Fine Arts/Social Studies Department (Western Civ I and Dual Credit)

Mason Dye for Guided Program for Success Department (GPS)

Harmonee Green for Health and Fitness/P.E./Driver’s Ed Department (PE)

Iris England for Math Department (Pre-Calculus)

Trenton Studnicki for Science Department (Chemistry and Forensic Science)

Juan Rodriguez for the Student Services Department (English, Math and Science)