Princeton makes strides against Alleman, falls short in regional finals again

Princeton's Camryn Driscoll tries to strip the ball from Alleman's Lilli Lempke in Thursday's regional championship game at Prouty Gym. The Pioneers won 40-27. (Mike Vaughn)

PRINCETON - The pain of any season-ending loss always hurts.

The Princeton Tigresses had mixed emotions following Thursday’s 40-27 loss to top-seeded Rock Island Alleman in the championship game of the Class 2A Princeton Regional at Prouty Gym, falling to the Pioneers for the second straight title game.

Last year they were never in the ballgame, losing by 31 points. Alleman also beat the Tigresses by 25 last month at Prouty Gym.

On Thursday, the Tigresses had their chances, playing within five points at the end of the first quarter, seven at the half and by eight early in the fourth quarter.

The Pioneers pulled away, outscoring their hosts 7-2 down the stretch to hoist the regional championship plaque at Princeton’s expense once again.

“We played with them so much better than last time. We gave ourselves a chance and played to the very end,” PHS junior guard Camryn Driscoll said. “There’s nothing more than you can ask for when you’re trying so hard.”

“In some ways, this year is a little bit harder,” PHS coach Tiffany Gonigam said. “You look up at the scoreboard and you’re within eight and you’re within nine. And it’s a three-possession game. ‘We can get one shot here and one get one stop here.’ You always feel like you’re within striking distance. Sometimes walking into the locker room it feels a little bit worse, because ‘Man, we were right there.’”

“We came out and competed. Shots didn’t fall our way. Defensively, holding them to 40 points and some of that was fouls at the end of the game. That was a great defensive effort. I’m really happy with the way we competed. We had chances and competed and we didn’t do that a year ago and we didn’t do that a month ago. I’m just really proud of the effort that the kids gave.”

Princeton senior Paige Jesse takes a glance at the final score after the Tigresses fell to Alleman 40-27 in Thursday's regional championship game at Prouty Gym. (Mike Vaughn)

Alleman coach Steve Ford, whose team lost to eventual state champion Peoria Notre Dame at the Bureau Valley Supersectional a year ago, found some irony in playing a regional rematch with Princeton.

“It’s becoming an annual thing, right? It’s tough to win this game here, on the road at their place,” he said. “They played a nice game tonight. We were just able to battle our way through.”

Driscoll hit two straight 3s in the second quarter to keep the Tigresses (20-10) within 20-12. Makayla Hecht and Keighley Davis scored on putbacks to make it 24-17 at the half.

Senior Olivia Mattingly knocked down a 3-pointer to draw PHS within 31-24 with 1:05 left in the third quarter, but Adalyn Voss scored her fifth point of the quarter on a runner to send the Pioneers to a 33-24 lead at quarter’s end.

Driscoll, who will return along with fellow starters Davis, Hecht and freshman Payton Brandt, said this game will fuel the Tigresses' fire to take the next step next year.

“I think this loss can help drive us to work over the summer so we can be at this level and higher before we get to postseason,” she said.

Alleman (24-9) advances to the Rock Falls Sectional semifinals on Tuesday to face the winner of Friday’s regional final between. No. 2 Byron (30-2) and host Aurora Central Catholic (27-4).

“I’m just happy for the girls for what they’ve been able to accomplish this year taking over new roles after graduating some seniors last year. Just excited and happy for them,” Ford said.

Davis led the Tigresses with nine points with Driscoll adding six.

Voss (17) and Megan Hulke (15) did the bulk of Alleman’s scoring, combining for 32 points.

The Tigresses shot just 24% from the field (10-42) while committing 13 turnovers. Alleman didn’t fare much better shooting, making 13-44 shots (30%) and just 22% on 3s (4-18. The Pioneers cashed in six more free throws than Princeton, going 10-15 from the line.