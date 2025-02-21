Princeton High School takes 2nd at Sterator Hexagonal Tournament

Princeton High School’s Scholastic Bowl team battled its way to a second-place finish at the Streator Hexagonal Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, which is the successor of the Streator Rotary Tournament. (Photo provided by Brody Anderson)

Princeton High School’s Scholastic Bowl team battled its way to a second-place finish at the Streator Hexagonal Tournament on Saturday, which is the successor of the Streator Rotary Tournament.

The Streator Rotary tournament was the longest-running scholastic bowl tournament in Illinois.

The Tigers went 4-1 on the day, with wins over La Salle-Peru, Putnam County, St. Bede and Coal City. Clayton Rokosz secured 10th place on the all-tournament team, while Max Wilborn claimed first place overall.

“I couldn’t be prouder of these players,” said Brody Anderson, head coach of the Princeton Scholastic Bowl Team. “They consistently put in the effort day in and day out. We performed well against difficult opponents, which bodes well for finding success in the postseason. Also, I want to thank Streator High School and Streator Head Coach Rob Tyne for bringing back a Streator Scholastic Bowl tournament. Streator Rotary was one of the paramount tournaments in the state, and I hope this new tournament grows to the same caliber one day.”

Princeton High School traveled to Sherrard on Thursday to play Sherrard and Rockridge in conference play. After that, Princeton will host Masonic Sectionals this Saturday, Feb. 22.