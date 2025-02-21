Ottawa opens applications for Veteran Banner Program

Ottawa is accepting applications for its Veteran Banner Recognition Program, which honors local veterans by displaying banners along busy streets downtown. (Derek Barichello)

The program will display banners featuring veterans along La Salle, Main and Court streets in downtown Ottawa. Sponsored by Bob and Pam Thrush, the banners will be showcased for two weeks before and after both Memorial Day and Veterans Day each year.

Afterward, the banners will be taken down at the end of November and returned to the applicants.

To qualify for the program, applicants must meet the following requirements:

The honoree must be a veteran (honorably discharged) of the U.S. Armed Forces. Active-duty service members are not eligible.

The honoree must be a current, former, or deceased resident within the 61350 ZIP code.

Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, with veterans who served in earlier wartime periods receiving priority consideration.

Because of limited availability, only those who have not participated in the program previously are eligible.

A completed application and a photograph of the veteran, preferably in military uniform, are required. Digital photos are preferred.

For more information or to access the application, visit Ottawa’s website at https://cityofottawa.org/.

Inquiries can be directed to Tami Koppen at 815-433-0161, ext. 240, or via email at tkoppen@cityofottawa.org.