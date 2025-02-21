Housing rehabilitation grant now open to all qualifying La Salle residents

North Central Illinois Council of Governments of Housing Rehabilitation Grant Administrator Connie Buchanan answers resident questions during an informational meeting Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at La Salle City Hall. (Maribeth Wilson)

All qualifying La Salle residents now have the opportunity to apply for the Housing Rehabilitation Grant, after the North Central Illinois Council of Governments opened the applications.

More than 40 residents attended an informational meeting Thursday at City Hall regarding the city’s application for the grant. The program will renovate about 10 single-family homes.

The meeting gave residents an opportunity to ask questions or express any concerns before they began filling out their applications.

Housing rehabilitation grants are available for owner-occupied homes. They are designed to assist low-to-moderate-income homeowners with improvements to ensure safe and sanitary living conditions.

Eligible uses of funds include structural work, electrical, plumbing, new appliances, flooring, and Americans With Disabilities Act-complaint and accessibility accommodations, among others.

In October , the La Salle City Council voted to put $20,000 from its general funds to the $650,000 grant.

North Central Illinois Council of Governments of Housing Rehabilitation Grant Administrator Connie Buchanan said interested residents should apply as soon as possible but there is no official deadline. They need about 15 qualifying applicants.

“I can make myself available for appointments,” she said. “If you need help with the application process I can set up [at city hall] or in my office. If you’re homebound, whatever it may be, I will help you through every step of the process.”

Buchanan said the first six months of the application process NCICG accepts the applications and processes them, ensuring residents have the necessary support documents and meet eligibility requirements.

After that section of the application process is completed, Buchanan said she would compile the information and present it to the housing committee and could choose up to ten homes. Referrals will then be made to the Tri County for weatherization.

Homeowners will be contacted regarding their application status throughout the process following the referrals with the housing advisory committee meeting periodically to assess needs based on priority; low income, seniors and persons with disabilities will be given the highest priority.

She said groups of two or three homes will be scheduled at a time with all homes being completed within two years.

Audience members questioned what type of work would be covered under the grant, with one gentleman asking if tuckpointing outside of his home and another questioning if they update knob and tube electrical wiring.

Buchanan said they could do basically anything to preserve the home and make them more energy efficient.

Economic Development Director Curt Bedei reminded the public that just because someone submitted a survey doesn’t mean they submitted their home as a qualifier for the money.

Buchanan said those interested in applying can contact her, pick up applications at City Hall and print it out online. She said the application process is not first come, first serve. The application comes in a sealed manila envelope for privacy and applicants can return the documents to City Hall.

“None of these things go through the city,” she said. “The city doesn’t have the money. They’re not disbursing the money. They’re not seeing your applications … it’s all confidential.”

For more information contact Connie Buchanan at North Central Illinois Council of Governments at 613 W. Marquette St., Ottawa, call her at 815-433-5830 or email at cbuchanan@ncicg.org. Economic Development Director Curt Bedei can be contacted at c.bedei@lasalle-il.gov.