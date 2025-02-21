Bureau County grand jury: February 18, 2025

The following cases were considered by the Bureau County Grand Jury on Feb. 18, 2025. (Scott Anderson)

Christopher L. Crowe, 44, of Kewanee was indicted for the Class 4 felony offense of domestic battery. He was accused of causing bodily harm to a household or family member and had been previously convicted of domestic battery in 2005. A deputy from the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office testified before the grand jury. The defendant is on pretrial release.

Jaffeth J. Campos-Barrientos, 44, of DePue was indicted for the Class 3 felony offense of defacing identification marks on a firearm. He was accused of possessing a firearm with the manufacturer’s serial number removed, changes, altered or obliterated. An officer from the DePue Police Department testified before the grand jury. The defendant is on pretrial release.

Nathan D. Benavidez, 40, of Princeton was indicted for the Class 1 felony offense of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (fentanyl). He is accused of having in his possession, with intent of delivering more 1 gram or more but less than 15 grams of a substance containing fentanyl. An officer from Princeton Police Department testified before the grand jury. The defendant is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office with pretrial release having been denied.

Jesse J. Hanson, 22, of Amboy was indicted for the Class 4 felony offense of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine). He is accused of possessing less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine. An officer from Princeton Police Department testified before the grand jury. The defendant is on pretrial release.

Michael R. L. Strader, 38, no town provided, was indicted for the Class 4 felony offense of criminal damage to state supported property and resisting or obstructing a correctional institution employee. He is accused of damaging a property that is supported in whole or in part with Bureau County funds and resisted the performance of a correctional institution employee of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office. A sergeant from the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office testified before the grand jury. This defendant is not in custody on this case.

These indictments were presented to the grand jury by Bureau County State’s Attorney Daniel C. Anderson, First Assistant State’s Attorney Donna Engels, Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick and Assistant State’s Attorney William Brozovich. The indictments were returned before Judge Geno Caffarini and Judge James Andreoni. There were two suppressed cases.

These indictments are accusations against the defendants. They are presumed innocent until proven guilty.