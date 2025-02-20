Trinity Rose Montessori School in Ottawa to host open house

Trinity Rose Montessori School will host an open house from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, at its location in the education building at 717 Chambers St., on the Trinity Lutheran Church of Ottawa campus. (Photo provided by Trinity Rose)

Trinity Rose Montessori School will host an open house from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, at its location in the education building at 717 Chambers St., on the Trinity Lutheran Church of Ottawa campus.

Visitors are invited to tour the classroom, meet the trained staff and receive enrollment information for the 2025-2026 school year.

The school has partnered with the Starved Rock Community Foundation to manage funds and offer tax-deductible donation opportunities.

Staff will also be available to answer questions about the Montessori educational approach.

Trinity Rose Montessori serves children ages 3 to 6 and is a nondenominational school.

For more information, visit Trinity Rose Montessori’s website.