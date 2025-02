The Streator High School Scholastic Bowl team won the tournament it hosted Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. Team members are (from left) Olivia Smith, Ellery Laatz and Madelyn Wahl, (back) Palmer Phillis, Ryan Beck, Madelyn Reum and Gabriel Gutierrez. (Photo provided by Karie Hallowell)

The Streator High School Scholastic Bowl won its Streator Hexagonal Tournament.

Princeton, Putnam County, St. Bede, Coal City and La Salle-Peru high schools, along with Streator competed for the honor of Hexagonal champs.

After three rounds of competitive matches, Streator finished in first place, Princeton in second and La Salle-Peru in third.

Ryan Beck of Streator received the Lightning Bolt award in a competition with the top 10 individuals who answered the most questions correctly.