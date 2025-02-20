Princeton girls get their regional rematch against Alleman

Princeton's Olivia Mattingly shoots over Sandwich's Hannah Treptow in regional semifinal play Tuesday at Prouty Gym. The Tigresses won 50-35 to advance to Thursday's championship against top-seeded Alleman. (Mike Vaughn)

The Princeton Tigresses got what they’ve been looking for since losing in last year’s regional championship game to Rock Island Alleman - another shot at the Pioneers.

Alleman beat the Tigresses 58-27 for last year’s title in Rock Island as well as 60-35 last month at Prouty Gym.

The stage is set for a regional rematch for the championship of the Class 2A Princeton Regional at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Tigresses (20-9) beat Sandwich 50-35 in Tuesday’s semifinals while top-seeded Alleman (23-9) dispatched Bureau Valley 54-26 in the opener.

The Tigresses are excited for the rematch.

“I’m excited we have another chance because I think we can play closer this time. We’ve been doing better at the turnaround games,” junior guard Camryn Driscoll said.

“I’m super excited to play them again,” senior Paige Jesse said. “Don’t want it to turn out like last year, and looking forward to the win.”

“This is where we wanted to be, competing against another regional championship and what better way than go up against the top-seeded team,” PHS coach Tiffany Gonigam said. “We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Tonight’s winner advances to the Rock Falls Sectional at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to face the winner of the Aurora Central Catholic Regional championship between No. 2 Byron (30-2) vs. No. 3 Aurora Central Catholic (27-4).