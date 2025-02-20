Development approved for commercial space, apartments in downtown Ottawa

The property at 603 La Salle Street, the former I. Bell’s Clothing store, is set for redevelopment into a commercial space and apartments after the Ottawa City Council approved a TIF agreement. (Bill Freskos)

Ottawa is set to see more development come to its downtown after the Ottawa City Council approved two TIF redevelopment agreements.

Both agreements approved Tuesday with Ottawa Investment Group, LLC look to redevelop two separate vacant properties in the heart of the city’s downtown.

The first project involves the property at 603 La Salle St., the former site of I. Bell’s Clothing store, which closed in March of last year. The developer plans to turn the space into a commercial area on the ground floor and apartments on the upper floor.

The total estimated cost for the project is $850,000, with TIF incentives covering expenses such as land acquisition, renovations and public infrastructure improvements.

The second project is located at 616-618 Court St., where the developer also plans to build commercial space on the main floor with apartments on the second.

This project has a total estimated cost of $1,110,000, with TIF funds for land acquisition, demolition, renovations and infrastructure improvements.

Ottawa Investment Group, LLC did not return a phone call on Wednesday afternoon for comment.

Mayor Robert Hasty shared his excitement about the ongoing development in Ottawa’s downtown.

“It’s always good to see construction happening in our downtown,” Hasty said. “When you look at other communities around here, you don’t see nearly as much revitalization and development as we have, and we’re proud of that.”