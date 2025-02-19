Sandwich boys basketball riding high after slow start to season

Sandwich’s Griffin Somlock, front, is embraced by teammates after draining the game-winning free throw during the OT period at Woodstock High School in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The beginning of this boys basketball season for Sandwich and first-year head coach and 2011 graduate Matt Chalfin didn’t get off to the greatest of starts.

The Indians dropped seven of their first eight games, in hindsight to some teams that are now 20-game winners and/or squads with records above the break-even mark.

“We had some early struggles without a doubt, but throughout that I was still building relationships with the guys,” said Chalfin, who was hired in September. “The guys were also all working to fit into new roles from last season. We had some experience back, but many of the guys were being asked for different or more productivity. We were also dealing with injures and sickness, which didn’t help. I was also still trying to find my footing as a head varsity coach.

“We played a better, tough schedule to start the season, and despite the losses, thought we really competed. We just collectively had to keep our head up.”

Chalfin feels the final 16 minutes of a tough 62-58 loss at Johnsburg in the Kishwaukee River Conference opener Dec. 13 was a key turning point for his club. Sandwich has gone 17-4 since that night, and this past Friday improved to 11-2 in the KRC and secured the program’s first conference championship since the 1991-92 season when in the Interstate 8 Conference.

“The second half of our game at Johnsburg, I think we started realizing that we could not only play with good teams, but beat good teams,” Chalfin said. “I think we were down 18 at halftime, and they were really taking it to us. It was the first time I really kind of laid into them, our effort wasn’t where it needed to be.

“Then in the second half we played really well, came up a little short, but found out that when we play together and do all the little things we can be pretty good.”

Woodstock’s Liam Laidig, left, tussles with Sandwich’s Dom Rome. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

While Chalfin says the team’s rebound after a tough beginning has been a team effort, he cites seniors Dom Rome and Simeion Harris for leading the way.

“You have to start with 6-foot-5 Dom Rome,” Chalfin said. “He’s a giant who handles the ball like a guard, attacks the rim, and his shot is getting better every day. But truthfully, he was playing too passive. We talked after that Johnsburg game about how he can be such a tough player to stop when he plays aggressive and stays active. He’s a kid that wants to get his teammates involved, but that said, there are times where we want him to be greedy. He has really done a great job of doing those things and has become a tremendous leader for us.

“I also knew point guard Simeion Harris was going to be a game-changer for us. He’s quick, athletic and a great defender. We like to play a 1-3-1 or 1-2-2 zone, and he just creates havoc. He’s had a couple of game this season where he has dominated just on his defense alone. He has also stepped up his play on the offensive end for us, and when he’s confident he can score from the perimeter and taking it to the basket.”

Sandwich's Simeion Harris (1) shoots a jumper along the baseline against Johnsburg's Ashton Stern (15). (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Sandwich hosts Hall on Tuesday to open play in the Class 2A Princeton Regional.

“When we were 1-7 to start, none of these kids gave in, they all wanted to get things turned around,” Chalfin said. “They stuck with it, stuck with me and have put together a very solid season. I feel like we are playing as well as we’ve played all season right now.

“We (had) our last regular-season game Wednesday and then regionals next week. We just want to stay the course and keep playing really good basketball.”