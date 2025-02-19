Q Hit Music honors Streator teacher

Q Hit Music's January Teacher of the Year Maya Durdan and her fifth grade class at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School in Streator pose for a photo after she received the surprise honor. (Photo provided by Julia Fowkes)

Maya Durdan, fifth grade teacher at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School in Streator, was named Q Hit Teacher of the Year for January.

She was nominated from a parent, Katie Himan, who said “she is kind and caring.” Durdan now is qualified to be the teacher of the year in May and win a $1,000 check from Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio Injury attorneys.

Day from Q Hits and Julia Fowkes surprised Durdan with a pizza party and $100 check. She was shocked and the class was in an excited uproar, Fowkes said.

Sponsors of the award are Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio Injury attorneys, along with Peru Hy-Vee.