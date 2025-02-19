Mobile food pantry to visit Princeton on Feb. 27

The River Bend Food Bank will bring its mobile food pantry 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, to the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton. (Provided)

The River Bend Food Bank will bring its mobile food pantry 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, to the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton.

Registration begins 9:15 to 10 a.m. Arrive no more than 30 minutes before distribution begins. Distribution will be indoors. The process can take up to 2 hours. Laundry baskets are good for utilizing in the food pantry.

The distribution is in partnership with Bureau County Food Pantry, Old Wheels Club and First Lutheran Church.

Go to www.riverbendfoodbank.org for more information.