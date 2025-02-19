La Salle-Peru High School to host coffee talk March 24 on ag program

The La Salle-Peru High School Board and administration are hosting a coffee talk about the recent progress made in replanting its agriculture program. The meeting will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 24, in the community room of Utica Village Hall, 248 W. Canal St. (Derek Barichello)

The La Salle - Peru High School Board and administration are hosting a coffee talk about the recent progress made in replanting its agriculture program.

The meeting will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 24, in the community room of Utica Village Hall, 248 W. Canal St. The previously scheduled meeting was canceled because of weather related issues.

L-P held a meeting Oct. 30 to take questions from the community and establish three work groups: a capital campaign team for a new ag building, an ag building construction design team and a curriculum design team.

The meeting will feature Board President Greg Sarver, Board Vice President Sally Taliani and Superintendent Steven Wrobleski sharing information on the planning of a new agriculture building and the planned capital campaign to fund the project, according to a news release from L-P.

“The board members and superintendent will also be able to answer questions and discuss any other L-P related topics of interest to community members,” according to the release.