La Salle-Peru High School names Renaissance Students of the Month

The La Salle - Peru High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized Wednesday during a breakfast ceremony.

Students recognized this month were Addison Schweickert, Anna Kate Bufmack, Eva Larios, Adan Pantoja, Gianni Baracani, Georgianette Buffo, Adalberto Castaneda, Colin Sebastian and Faith Leopold. Students are nominated for this honor by LPHS teachers, coaches and staff. Castaneda also was chosen to receive a Central Bank Illinois Renaissance Student of the Month prize, a $50 gift card.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Renaissance Program and Carus, LLC.