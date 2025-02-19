Jackson Mason, Noah LaPorte lead Princeton to win at E-P: Tuesday’s BCR roundup

Boys basketball

Princeton 51, Erie-Prophetstown 27: Jackson Mason had 12 points and Noah LaPorte added 11 to lead the Tigers to a Three Rivers East victory in Erie on Tuesday.

Luke Smith added nine points and Jordan Reinhardt seven for PHS, which extended their winning streak to eight to finish 8-2 for second place in the Three Rivers East and improve to 17-12.

Newman 65, Hall 51: Jack Jablonski scored 27 points for the Red Devils in defeat in Three Rivers East play in Spring Valley.

Stillman Valley 67, LaMoille 26: Tyler Billhorn had 10 points and seven rebounds as the Lions fell to the Cardinals in a nonconference game in LaMoille.

Brayden Klein contributed nine points and five rebounds for the Lions.

Mendota 69, Kewanee 56: Cole Tillman poured in a game-high 28 points to lead the Trojans to a Three Rivers East victory in Kewanee to clinch the conference championship with a 9-1 league record.