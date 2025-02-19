City of La Salle to donate $300 to newly combined Illinois Valley baseball league

The city of La Salle donated $300 on Monday to the Illinois Valley baseball league, formerly the La Salle, Oglesby and Peru little leagues. (Scott Anderson)

Finance Director John Duncan said the city had given $250 the last two years to La Salle’s little league prior to the decision to combine the leagues, last year.

The La Salle City Council voted unanimously during Monday’s meeting with Alderman Joe Jeppson saying the $300 donation would mean the city would get a sign at each baseball field.

The donation comes after the city spent nearly a month negotiating the $1,000 donation to the Illinois Valley Food Pantry, with a promise to revisit the among during the budget meeting in the spring.