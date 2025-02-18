The Times Athlete of the Week: Somonauk/Leland girls basketball’s Kiley Mason

With 294 of the 469 votes cast in an online poll, Somonauk/Leland girls basketball player Kiley Mason is The Times Athlete of the Week.

In the Bobcats' pair of wins against Richmond-Burton and Illinois Math & Science Academy, Mason contributed a combined 35 points, nine assists and 11 rebounds.

Mason prevailed on a ballot that also included runner-up Raiden Terry (Seneca boys wrestling), Jesus Martinez (Streator boys wrestling) and Kilah Figenbaum (Ottawa girls bowling).

Weekly ballots are accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty), with voting going through midday Wednesday.

Somonauk/Leland's Kiley Mason (15) sneaks into the lane as La Salle-Peru's Elizabeth Sines and teammate Brie Ruppert defend during the Tim Humes Breakout Tournament. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

You and the team enjoyed a strong final stretch of the season. What’s come together for you, individually and as a team?

Mason: As an individual, learning from my mistakes and taking constructive criticism helped me so much. As a team, we learned to trust each other more and our communication, both on and off the court, improved.

Your coach, Jason Zaleski, has mentioned you put a renewed emphasis on working on your game outside of shooting, and that seems to have translated to bumps up in assists and rebounds. What did you do to expand your game?

Mason: Shooting is my favorite thing to do in basketball, but coming into this year, I knew I needed to do my part and be an all-around player so my team can win more games. My shot is not always going to fall, so I had to find other ways to contribute. Passing takes patience and trust with other teammates. Rebounding takes effort. I just want to try and do all of the right things on the floor.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

Mason: My favorite class is Animal Care with Mrs. Bochniak.

If you could see any musical artist in concert anywhere in the world tomorrow night, all expenses paid, who would you choose?

Mason: Even though he is no longer with us, I would want to see Michael Jackson.

What movie would you say you’ve watched more than any other? About how many times?

Mason: I have watched “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” more times than I can count. My brother and I watch that movie year-round.

Which of your teammates cracks you up the most?

Mason: Abby Hohmann. She has a very contagious laugh and is even able to make our coaches laugh.

You’re stuck on a desert island for a month and for entertainment can only bring three books. Which three do you pick?

Mason: I would pick “Percy Jackson: The Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan, “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton, and “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” by J. K. Rowling.

You and the team just scored a big victory and are going out to dinner to celebrate. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?

Mason: After a win, the team and I are more than likely going to McDonald’s. It is close in distance, and it’s quick. Usually after a game I am not that hungry, but I always get a McFlurry and French fries.

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Mason: People who only know me through sports often do not know that I have horses and that I rodeo. I have been rodeoing longer than I have been playing basketball. I have nine horses at home.

Do you have any plans for after high school? Do they involve sports?

Mason: After high school, I plan on going to college to be a veterinarian or do something animal science-related. I want to play basketball in college at any level. I just want to continue playing the sport I enjoy.