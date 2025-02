The Princeton Veterans will continue its huge garage sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the American Legion Post 125, 1549 W. Peru St., Princeton. (Derek Barichello)

New items will be added, according to organizers.