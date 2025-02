Princeton High School will host two postseason scholastic bowl competitions: the 2A Masonic Bowl Sectional beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 22, and the IHSA 2A Scholastic Bowl Regional starting at 5 p.m. on March 10. (Photo provided by Brody Anderson)

Princeton High School will host two postseason scholastic bowl competitions: the 2A Masonic Bowl Sectional beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 22, and the IHSA 2A Scholastic Bowl Regional starting at 5 p.m. on March 10.

Princeton will host Bureau Valley, St. Bede, Eureka, Mendota and Illinois Valley Central. Princeton is ranked third in the IHSA sectional with parings still to be announced.