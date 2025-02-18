Bureau Valley, Princeton and St. Bede girls set for regional semifinals

St. Bede and Marquette will clash for the fourth time this season in tonight's Class 1A regional semifinals at the Academy. (Scott Anderson)

It will be a big night Tuesday for three Bureau County girls basketball teams.

Bureau Valley and Princeton will be playing in opposite semifinal contests in the Class 2A Princeton Regional. The Storm (11-19) will face top-seeded Rock Island Alleman (22-9) at 6 p.m. followed by the host Tigresses (19-9) vs. Sandwich (14-15) at 7:30 p.m.

Their winners will meet for the regional championship at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Storm advanced with a 54-42 win over Somonauk-Leland in quarterfinal play on Saturday.

Host St. Bede (20-12) will meet Tri-County Conference rival Ottawa Marquette (21-10) in the Class 1A regional semifinals at 7:30 p.m. at the Academy. The No. 3-seeded Crusaders took two regular-season contests over the No. 5 Bruins, who came back to claim the third matchup for the TCC tournament title.

St. Bede dispatched Gardner-South Wilmington 61-19 on Saturday.

The first semifinal of the night at St. Bede matches No. 2 Amboy vs. No. 10 Putnam County at 6 p.m.

Hall (16-14) saw its season end with a 34-28 setback to Oregon in Monday’s semifinals. Hall did not score in the fourth quarter.